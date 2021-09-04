Gold price increase by Rs1300 to Rs112,300 per tola 04 Sep 2021

The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs1300 and was trade at Rs112,300 on Saturday against its sale at Rs111,000 in the local market the previous day, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2021 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs1300 and was trade at Rs112,300 on Saturday against its sale at Rs111,000 in the local market the previous day, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat also increased by Rs1115 and was sold at Rs 96,280 against its sale at 95,165 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat increased to Rs88,256 from Rs87,234.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained stable at Rs 1430 and Rs 1226, respectively.

The price of gold in international market increased by US$ 13 and was traded at US$1828 against its sale at US$1815.