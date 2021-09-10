UrduPoint.com

Gold Price Increase By Rs400 To Rs112,400 Per Tola

Gold price increase by Rs400 to Rs112,400 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs400 and was trade at Rs112,400 on Friday against its sale at Rs112,000 in the local market the previous day, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat also increased by Rs343 and was sold at Rs96,365 against its sale at Rs96,022 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat increased to Rs88,334 from Rs 88,020.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained stable at Rs 1430 and Rs 1226, respectively.

The price of gold in international market decreased by US$ 2 and was traded at US$1797 against its sale at US$1795.

More Stories From Business

