Gold Price Increase By Rs.5700 To Rs.139,900 Per Tola

Umer Jamshaid Published August 16, 2022 | 05:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2022 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs.5700 on Tuesday and was sold at Rs.139,900 in the local market against its sale at Rs. 134,200 the previous day.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also increased by Rs.4887 and was sold at Rs.119,942 against its sale at Rs.

115,055 whereas prices of 10 gram 22 karat went up to Rs.109,947 against its sale at Rs.105,467.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs.1540 and Rs1320.30 respectively, All Sindh Jewellery Association reported.

The price of gold in international market increased by $2 and was sold at $1777 against its sale at $1875, the association reported.

