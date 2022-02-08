UrduPoint.com

Gold Price Increase By Rs600 To Rs124,800 Per Tola

Umer Jamshaid Published February 08, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Gold price increase by Rs600 to Rs124,800 per tola

ISLAMABAD, Feb 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs600 and was sold at Rs124,800 on Tuesday against its sale at Rs124,200 the previous day.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also increased by Rs515 and was sold at Rs106,996 against its sale at Rs106,481 whereas price of 10 gram 22 karat gold increased to Rs98,080 from Rs97,608 respectively, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and 10 gram silver also witnessed no change and was traded at Rs1,450 and Rs1,243.14, respectively.

The price of gold in international market increased by $5 and was sold at $1818 against its sale at $1813, the Association reported.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sindh Sale Price Gold Silver Market All From

Recent Stories

Shops on 26 plots sealed over non-payment of fee

Shops on 26 plots sealed over non-payment of fee

10 minutes ago
 SABS university organizes calligraphy display

SABS university organizes calligraphy display

10 minutes ago
 PESCO owes over Rs 515 mn property tax to KP Excis ..

PESCO owes over Rs 515 mn property tax to KP Excise: Spokesman

13 minutes ago
 Shutdown notice in faisalabad

Shutdown notice in faisalabad

13 minutes ago
 SU seminar library named after late Prof. Iqbal A. ..

SU seminar library named after late Prof. Iqbal A. Qureshi

13 minutes ago
 26 communities get Rs 74 m share of Trophy Hunting ..

26 communities get Rs 74 m share of Trophy Hunting of Markhor, Ibex

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>