Gold price increase by Rs750 to Rs125,550 per tola 09 Feb 2022

ISLAMABAD, Feb 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs750 and was sold at Rs125,550 on Wednesday against its sale at Rs124,800 the previous day.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also increased by Rs643 and was sold at Rs107,639 against its sale at Rs106,996 whereas price of 10 gram 22 karat gold increased to Rs98,669 from Rs98,080 respectively, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola silver also witnessed an increase of Rs10 to sold at Rs1,460 against at Rs1,450 and 10 gram silver increased to Rs1,251.71.

The price of gold in international market increased by $9 and was sold at $1827 against its sale at $1818, the Association reported.