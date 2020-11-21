Gold price increase R100 to Rs113,300 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2020 ) :The price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs100 on Saturday and was trade at 113,300 against its sale at RsRs113,200 the previous day.

Likewise, the price of 10 grams gold also increased by Rs86 and was trade at Rs97,136 against Rs97,050 while gram 22 karat gold was sold at Rs89,042, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs1230 and Rs1054.52 respectively.

The gold prices in the in international market increased by $6 and was traded at $1872 against $$1866, the association reported.