Gold price increase Rs100, sold at Rs115,300 per tola 03 Sep 2020

The price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs100 on Thursday and was traded at Rs115,300 against its price at Rs115,200

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :The price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs100 on Thursday and was traded at Rs115,300 against its price at Rs115,200.

Likewise, the price of 10 gram gold also increased by Rs86 and was traded at Rs98,851 against its sale at Rs98,765, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

The price of per tola silver decreased by Rs20 and was traded at Rs1380 against its sale at Rs1400 previous day while that of 10 gram silver also witnessed decrease of Rs17.12 and was sold at Rs 1183.12 against Rs1200.27.

The gold prices in the international market decreased by $26 and was traded at $1933 against $1959, the association reported.

