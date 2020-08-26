UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gold Price Increase Rs100, Sold At Rs116,500 Per Tola 26 Aug 2020

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 07:28 PM

Gold price increase Rs100, sold at Rs116,500 per tola 26 Aug 2020

The price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs100 on Wednesday and was traded at Rs116,500 against its price at Rs116,400

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :The price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs100 on Wednesday and was traded at Rs116,500 against its price at Rs116,400.

Likewise, the price of 10 gram gold also increased by Rs86 and was traded at Rs99,880 against its sale at Rs99,794, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

The price of per tola silver decreased by Rs50 and was trade at Rs1380 against its price of Rs1430 while that of 10 gram silver also went up by Rs42.88 and was traded at Rs1183.12 against Rs1226.

The gold prices in the international market decreased by $3 and was traded at $1920 against $1923, the association reported.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Sale Price Gold Silver Market

Recent Stories

&#039;Teaching in the United Arab Emirates: 10 Les ..

6 seconds ago

ERC continues development initiatives to prevent d ..

15 seconds ago

Mohammed bin Rashid reviews post-COVID-19 work pla ..

15 minutes ago

Zaki Nusseibeh welcomes new cohort of Emirates Dip ..

15 minutes ago

Hussainia conference complete 4 decades of tribute ..

2 minutes ago

Water level in rivers being monitored: DC Sialkot

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.