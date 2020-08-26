Gold price increase Rs100, sold at Rs116,500 per tola 26 Aug 2020

The price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs100 on Wednesday and was traded at Rs116,500 against its price at Rs116,400

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :The price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs100 on Wednesday and was traded at Rs116,500 against its price at Rs116,400.

Likewise, the price of 10 gram gold also increased by Rs86 and was traded at Rs99,880 against its sale at Rs99,794, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

The price of per tola silver decreased by Rs50 and was trade at Rs1380 against its price of Rs1430 while that of 10 gram silver also went up by Rs42.88 and was traded at Rs1183.12 against Rs1226.

The gold prices in the international market decreased by $3 and was traded at $1920 against $1923, the association reported.