Gold price increase Rs200, sold at Rs116,700 per tola 28 Aug 2020

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :The price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs200 on Friday and was traded at Rs116,700 against its price at Rs116,500.

Likewise, the price of 10 gram gold also increased by Rs171 and was traded at Rs100,051 against its sale at Rs99,880, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

The price of per tola silver remained stagnant at Rs1380 while that of 10 gram silver also witnessed no change and was traded at Rs1183.12.

The gold prices in the international market increased by $41 and was traded at $1961 against $1920, the association reported.