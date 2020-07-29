Gold price increase Rs250 to Rs122,750 per tola

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :The price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs250 on Wednesday and was traded at Rs122,750 as against its trading at Rs122,500 the previous day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

Likewise the price of 10 gram gold also witnessed increase of Rs214 and was trade at Rs105,238 against its sale at Rs105,024The price of per tola silver decreased Rs30 and was traded at Rs1470 against its sale at Rs1500 whereas that of 10 gram silver also witnessed decreased by Rs25.

72 and was traded at Rs1260.28 against its sale at Rs1286.

The gold prices in the international market increased by $25 and was traded at $1955 on Wednesday against its sale at Rs1930 during the last trading day, the association reported.