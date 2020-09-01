UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gold Price Increase Rs300, Sold At Rs117,700 Per Tola 01 Sep 2020

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 06:51 PM

Gold price increase Rs300, sold at Rs117,700 per tola 01 Sep 2020

The price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs300 on Tuesday and was traded at Rs117,700 against its price at Rs117,400

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :The price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs300 on Tuesday and was traded at Rs117,700 against its price at Rs117,400.

Likewise, the price of 10 gram gold also increased by Rs257 and was traded at Rs100,909 against its sale at Rs100,652, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

The price of per tola silver remained stagnant at Rs1400 while that of 10 gram silver also witnessed no change and was traded at Rs1200.27.

The gold prices in the international market increased by $21 and was traded at $1990 against $1969, the association reported.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Sale Price Gold Silver Market

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Investment Office, Invest in Israel set ..

9 minutes ago

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace praises pea ..

24 minutes ago

Emirates SkyCargo takes the taste of Pakistani man ..

31 minutes ago

Asim Bajwa will clear his position in one or two d ..

37 minutes ago

Sharjah, Delhi explore collaboration in key sector ..

39 minutes ago

DEWA reviews progress on SWRO-based desalination p ..

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.