Gold price increase Rs300, sold at Rs117,700 per tola 01 Sep 2020

(@FahadShabbir)

The price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs300 on Tuesday and was traded at Rs117,700 against its price at Rs117,400

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :The price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs300 on Tuesday and was traded at Rs117,700 against its price at Rs117,400.

Likewise, the price of 10 gram gold also increased by Rs257 and was traded at Rs100,909 against its sale at Rs100,652, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

The price of per tola silver remained stagnant at Rs1400 while that of 10 gram silver also witnessed no change and was traded at Rs1200.27.

The gold prices in the international market increased by $21 and was traded at $1990 against $1969, the association reported.