Gold price increase Rs300 to Rs115,000 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :The price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs300 on Wednesday and was traded at Rs115,000 against its price at Rs 114,700.

Likewise, the price of 10 gram gold also increased by Rs257 and was traded at Rs98,594 against its sale at Rs 98,337, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

The price of per tola and 10 gram silver remained unchanged at Rs1320 and Rs1131.68 respectively.

The gold prices in the international market increased by $2 and was traded at $1965 against $1963, the association reported.