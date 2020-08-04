Gold price increase Rs400 to Rs123,900 per tola

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :The price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs400 on Tuesday and was traded at Rs123,900 as against its trading at Rs123,500 the previous day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

Likewise the price of 10 gram gold also witnessed increase of Rs343 and was trade at Rs106,224 against its sale at Rs105,881 .

Contrary to this trend, the price of per tola silver witnessed no change and was traded at Rs1500 whereas that of 10 gram silver also remained constant at Rs1286.

The gold prices in the international market remained stable at $1975 on Tuesday, the association reported.