Gold Price Increase Rs450 To Rs112,650 Per Tola

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 14th November 2020 | 05:22 PM

Gold price increase Rs450 to Rs112,650 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2020 ) :The price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs450 on Saturday and was trade at 112,650 against its sale at Rs112,200 the previous day.

Likewise, the price of 10 grams gold also increased by Rs387 and was trade at Rs96,580 against Rs96,193 while gram 22 karat gold was sold at Rs88,531, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

The price of per tola silver remained unchanged at Rs1200 while that of ten gram silver also remained stagnant.

The gold prices in the in international market increased by $12 and was traded at $1890 against $$1878, the association reported.

