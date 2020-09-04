Gold price increase Rs600, sold at Rs115,900 per tola 04 Sep 2020

The price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs600 on Friday and was traded at Rs115,900 against its price at Rs115,300

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :The price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs600 on Friday and was traded at Rs115,900 against its price at Rs115,300.

Likewise, the price of 10 gram gold also increased by Rs515 and was traded at Rs99,366 against its sale at Rs98,851, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

The price of per tola silver remained stagnant at Rs1380 while that of 10 gram silver also witnessed no change and was sold at Rs 1183.12.

The gold prices in the international market increased by $5 and was traded at $1938 against $1933, the association reported.