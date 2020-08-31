Gold price increase Rs700, sold at Rs117,400 per tola 31 Aug 2020

The price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs700 on Monday and was traded at Rs117,400 against its price at Rs116,700

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :The price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs700 on Monday and was traded at Rs117,400 against its price at Rs116,700.

Likewise, the price of 10 gram gold also increased by Rs601 and was traded at Rs100,652 against its sale at Rs100,051, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

The price of per tola silver increased by Rs20 and was traded at Rs1400 against its sale at Rs1380 while that of 10 gram silver also increased by 17.15 and was traded at Rs1200 against Rs1183.12.

The gold prices in the international market increased by $8 and was traded at $1969 against $1961, the association reported.