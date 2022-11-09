UrduPoint.com

Gold Price Increased By Rs 1200 Per Tola

Muhammad Irfan Published November 09, 2022 | 05:40 PM

Gold price increased by Rs 1200 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2022 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs 1200 on Wednesday and was sold at Rs153, 500 against its sale at Rs152,300, the previous day.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat also increased by Rs 1030 and was sold at Rs 131,602 against Rs130, 572; whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat went up to Rs 120,635 against its sale at Rs 119,692, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola silver increased by Rs 50 to Rs1,660 whereas that of ten gram silver increased by Rs 42.87 to Rs 1,423.18.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $36 and was sold at $1,708 against its sale at $1,672, the association reported.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sindh Sale Price Gold Silver Market All

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022: Shoaib Akhtar wants final clas ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Shoaib Akhtar wants final clash between Pakistan and India

7 minutes ago
 Congratulations pour in on social media as Pakista ..

Congratulations pour in on social media as Pakistan reach T20 world Cup final

48 minutes ago
 PTI leaders to deliberate preparations for long ma ..

PTI leaders to deliberate preparations for long march tomorrow

1 hour ago
 e-Pay Punjab App facilitates citizens in paying ta ..

E-Pay Punjab App facilitates citizens in paying taxes online - PITB Chairman Sye ..

2 hours ago
 Customs declarations rise to 16.6m

Customs declarations rise to 16.6m

2 hours ago
 “Unprecedented success ”, Marriyum Aurangzeb ..

“Unprecedented success ”, Marriyum Aurangzeb lauds ‘The Legend of Maula ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.