Gold Price Increased By Rs100 Per Tola

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 19 minutes ago Mon 06th September 2021 | 06:50 PM

Gold price increased by Rs100 per tola

ISLAMABAD, Sep 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs100 and was trade at Rs112,400 on Monday against its sale at Rs112,300 in the local market the previous day, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat also increased by Rs85 and was sold at Rs96,365 against its sale at Rs96,280 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat increased to Rs88,334 from Rs88,256.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained stable at Rs1430 and Rs1226, respectively.

The price of gold in international market decreased by US$ 4 and was traded at US$1824 against its sale at US$1828.

