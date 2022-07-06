UrduPoint.com

Gold Price Increases By Rs 100, Hits Rs 143,000 Per Tola 7 July 2022

Published July 06, 2022 | 07:32 PM

Gold price increases by Rs 100, hits Rs 143,000 per tola 7 July 2022

The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs 100 per tola and was sold at Rs 143,000 on Wednesday against its sale at Rs 142,900, the previous day in the local market

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2022 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs 100 per tola and was sold at Rs 143,000 on Wednesday against its sale at Rs 142,900, the previous day in the local market.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat fold also increased by Rs 86 and was sold at Rs 122,600 against its sale at Rs 122,514 whereas the prices of ten gram 22 karat gold also increased to Rs 112,383 against its sale at Rs112,304, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs1520 and Rs 1303.15 respectively.

The price of gold in international market decreased by $40 and was sold at $1763 against its sale at $1803, the association reported.

