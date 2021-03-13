UrduPoint.com
Gold Price Increases By Rs 2550 Per Tola 13 Mar 2021

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 13th March 2021 | 07:51 PM

Gold price increases by Rs 2550 per tola 13 Mar 2021

The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs 2550 on Saturday and was sold at Rs107,000 against its sale at Rs104,450, Karachi Sarafa Association reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2021 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs 2550 on Saturday and was sold at Rs107,000 against its sale at Rs104,450, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 2185 and was traded at Rs 91,735 against Rs 89,550 while that of ten gram 22 karat gold increased to Rs 84,090 from Rs 82,087.

The price of per tola silver increased by Rs 30 and was traded at Rs 1370 against its sale at Rs 1340 whereas that of and 10 gram silver increased by Rs25.72 and was traded at Rs1174.55 against Rs 1148.83.

The gold price in the international market was sold at $1727 against its sale at $1704, the association added.

