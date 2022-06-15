UrduPoint.com

Gold Price Increases By Rs 550 To Rs 143,000 Per Tola

Faizan Hashmi Published June 15, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Gold price increases by Rs 550 to Rs 143,000 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs 550 per tola and was sold at Rs 143,000 on Wednesday against its sale at Rs 142,450 the previous day in the local market.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat and 22 karat gold also increased by Rs 470 and was sold at Rs 122,600 as compared to Rs 122,130 whereas that of ten gram gold increased to Rs 112,383 compared to its sale at Rs 111,950, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained stagnant at Rs 1540 and Rs 1,320.30, respectively.

The price of gold in international market increased by $11 and was sold at $1833 stagnant at $1822, the association reported.

