Gold price increases by Rs 750 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs 750 and was sold at Rs 125,850 in the local market on Friday against its sale at Rs125,100 the previous day.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 643 to Rs 107,896 from Rs 107,253 whereas that of and 10 gram 22 karat went up to Rs 98,905 from Rs 98,315.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs 1460 and Rs 1251.71 respectively.

The price of gold in international market witnessed increase of $21 and was traded at $1809 against its sale at $1788, the Jewellers Group reported.