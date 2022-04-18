UrduPoint.com

Gold Price Increases By Rs 800 Per Tola To Rs 132,400

Muhammad Irfan Published April 18, 2022 | 07:24 PM

Gold price increases by Rs 800 per tola to Rs 132,400

The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs 800 and was sold at Rs132,400 on Monday against its sale at Rs131,600 in the local market the previous day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2022 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs 800 and was sold at Rs132,400 on Monday against its sale at Rs131,600 in the local market the previous day.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold increased by Rs 686 to Rs 113,513 from Rs 1 12,827 while that of 10 gram 22 karat also went up to Rs 104,052, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and 10 gram silver remained constant at Rs1,520 and Rs1,303.15 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $17 and was traded at US$1991 against its sale at US$1974, the Association reported.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sindh Sale Price Gold Silver Market All From

Recent Stories

Johnson Refuses to Admit Guilt After Being Fined f ..

Johnson Refuses to Admit Guilt After Being Fined for Violating COVID Rules - Rep ..

8 seconds ago
 Air strikes hit western Ukraine as Russian forces ..

Air strikes hit western Ukraine as Russian forces mass in the east

9 seconds ago
 Japan, Switzerland Agree to Pursue Harsh Sanctions ..

Japan, Switzerland Agree to Pursue Harsh Sanctions Against Russia - Reports

11 seconds ago
 National Assembly Deputy Speaker election on April ..

National Assembly Deputy Speaker election on April 20

12 seconds ago
 Iranian Military Showcases New Ababil-5 Tactical D ..

Iranian Military Showcases New Ababil-5 Tactical Drone - Reports

27 minutes ago
 IGP suspends SHO Bani Gala over poor performance

IGP suspends SHO Bani Gala over poor performance

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.