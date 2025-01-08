Gold price increases by Rs1000 per tola in Pakistan

(@Abdulla99267510)

Total price of per tola price settles at Rs277,000 in local markets of Pakistan

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 8th, 2025) The gold price increased by Rs1000 per tola in the country’s local markets on Wednesday (today).

The total price of gold per tola, after the recent increase, settled at Rs277,000 in the local markets.

According to the report, the price of gold in the international bullion market rose by $10 per ounce.

As a result of this increase, the price of gold per ounce reached $2,652.

The report also mentioned that the price of gold per 10 grams rose by 858 rupees, reaching 237,483 rupees.