Gold price increases by Rs1000 reaches Rs114,600 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :The price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs1000 on Thursday and was traded at 114,600 against its sale at Rs113,600 the previous day.

Likewise, the price of 10 grams gold also increased by Rs 857 and was traded at Rs 98,251 against Rs 97,394 while 22 karat gold was sold at Rs 90,063, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

The price of per tola silver increased by Rs 20 and was sold at Rs 1220 against Rs1200 while that of 10 gram also increased by Rs17.15 and was traded at Rs1045.95 against Rs1028.80.

The gold prices in the international market increased by $27 and was traded at $1918 against $1891, the association reported.