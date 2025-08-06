Open Menu

Gold Price Increases By Rs1,300 Per Tola In Pakistan

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 06, 2025 | 05:18 PM

Gold price increases by Rs1,300 per tola in Pakistan

Total price of gold reaches Rs359,300 per tola after increase in the local markets across country

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 6th, 2025) The gold price increased by Rs1,300 per tola in local markets of Pakistan on Wednesday.

The total price of gold reached Rs359,300 per tola in the local markets.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold climbed by Rs 1,114, and reached Rs 308,041.

The development took place a day of decline in both the local and international markets.

In the global bullion market, the price of gold rose by $13 per ounce, reaching $3,366, which prompted a corresponding upward trend in Pakistan’s domestic bullion markets.

Alongside gold, silver prices also saw an increase, with per tola silver rising by Rs 39 to Rs 4,010, while the price of 10 grams of silver went up by Rs 33, touching Rs 3,437.

