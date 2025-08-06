Gold Price Increases By Rs1,300 Per Tola In Pakistan
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 06, 2025 | 05:18 PM
Total price of gold reaches Rs359,300 per tola after increase in the local markets across country
KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 6th, 2025) The gold price increased by Rs1,300 per tola in local markets of Pakistan on Wednesday.
The total price of gold reached Rs359,300 per tola in the local markets.
Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold climbed by Rs 1,114, and reached Rs 308,041.
The development took place a day of decline in both the local and international markets.
In the global bullion market, the price of gold rose by $13 per ounce, reaching $3,366, which prompted a corresponding upward trend in Pakistan’s domestic bullion markets.
Alongside gold, silver prices also saw an increase, with per tola silver rising by Rs 39 to Rs 4,010, while the price of 10 grams of silver went up by Rs 33, touching Rs 3,437.
Recent Stories
Emir of Qatar, UK Prime Minister stress priority of achieving immediate ceasefir ..
Google launches $1 billion AI education initiative
Saudi, US defence ministers discuss efforts to achieve security, stability in re ..
Gaza: Alarm over Israeli move to deregister NGOs
Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Mansour bin Zayed at Al Marmoom
Sisi: 'Fundamentals of Egyptian policy are based on maintaining balanced ties, w ..
Putin meets US envoy Witkoff
Iraq to resume oil exports via Türkiye's Ceyhan Port
Mohammed bin Rashid meets with local dignitaries, investors, senior officials
Shamal Holding unveils Naïa Island Dubai
Rulers of Emirates condole with Saudi King on passing of mother of Princess Jawa ..
UAE carries out 64th airdrop of aid under 'Birds of Goodness' operation, deliver ..
More Stories From Business
-
Pakistan Mart Project to be a landmark in international trade: DG NLC3 hours ago
-
Exports jump 17% in July; Khurram lauds solid start1 hour ago
-
Pakpattan chamber delegation visits PCJCCI to explore Chinese cooperation4 hours ago
-
PIEDMC's board of directors meeting held4 hours ago
-
Project & Business Development Committee (PBDC) sets bold economic agenda4 hours ago
-
Pakistan ryes castor cultivation as high-value export crop: Rana Tanveer1 hour ago
-
Sialkot Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI) panel chief highlights Sialkot traders’ concerns4 hours ago
-
JICA delegation reaches Faisalabad for new collaborations with WASA4 hours ago
-
ADB, APTMA explore opportunities for enhancing textile exports7 hours ago
-
Bankruptcy Law to promote industrial stability: Haroon Akhtar7 hours ago
-
Long-term investment policy essential to unlock Pakistan’s economic potential7 hours ago
-
Financial literacy imperative to help youth to grow their startups: experts8 hours ago