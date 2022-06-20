Gold price increases by Rs.1450 to Rs.147,250 per tola 20 June 2022

The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs.1450 per tola and was sold at Rs147,250 on Monday against its sale at Rs 145,800 the previous day in the local market

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2022 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs.1450 per tola and was sold at Rs147,250 on Monday against its sale at Rs 145,800 the previous day in the local market.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat fold also increased by Rs.1243 and was sold at Rs.

126,243 against its sale at Rs125,000 whereas the prices of ten gram 22 karat gold also increased to Rs.115,723 against its sale at Rs 114,583, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained stagnant at Rs.1560 and Rs.1,337.44 respectively.The price of gold in international market witnessed no change and was sold at $1840, the association reported.