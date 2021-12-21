UrduPoint.com

Gold Price Increases By Rs150 To Rs125,450/tola 21 Dec 2021

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 21st December 2021 | 06:51 PM

The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs150 and was sold at Rs125,450 on Tuesday against its sale at Rs125,300 in the local market the previous day

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also increase by Rs129 to Rs107,553 from Rs107,242 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat increased from Rs98,472 to Rs98,590.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs1460 and Rs1251.71 respectively.

The price of gold in international market also remained stagnant at $1797, the Jewellers Group reported

