Gold price increases by Rs1,500 per tola in Pakistan

(@Abdulla99267510)

Price of 10 grams of gold increases by Rs1,286, reaches Rs265,346, marking the highest level to date

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 24th, 2025) The price of 24-karat gold increased by Rs1,500 per tola on the first business day of the week (Monday), bringing it to a record high of Rs309,500 per tola in the local bullion markets.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold increased by Rs1,286, reaching Rs265,346, marking the highest level to date.

Moreover, the silver prices witnessed now an upward trend, with the per tola rate rising by Rs15 to Rs3,395 while the price of 10 grams increased by Rs13 to Rs2,910.

The upward trend in gold prices shows no signs of stopping, as both global and local markets witnessed another price hike today, pushing rates to a new all-time high.

In the international bullion market, the price of gold per ounce increased by $12 and reached a new global rate of $2,948.