Gold Price Increases By Rs1,500 Per Tola In Pakistan
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 24, 2025 | 08:04 PM
Price of 10 grams of gold increases by Rs1,286, reaches Rs265,346, marking the highest level to date
KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 24th, 2025) The price of 24-karat gold increased by Rs1,500 per tola on the first business day of the week (Monday), bringing it to a record high of Rs309,500 per tola in the local bullion markets.
Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold increased by Rs1,286, reaching Rs265,346, marking the highest level to date.
Moreover, the silver prices witnessed now an upward trend, with the per tola rate rising by Rs15 to Rs3,395 while the price of 10 grams increased by Rs13 to Rs2,910.
The upward trend in gold prices shows no signs of stopping, as both global and local markets witnessed another price hike today, pushing rates to a new all-time high.
In the international bullion market, the price of gold per ounce increased by $12 and reached a new global rate of $2,948.
Recent Stories
Gold price increases by Rs1,500 per tola in Pakistan
Over 1,700 students awarded degrees at HU convocation
Pakistan’s economy moving towards stabilization: Finance Minister
IHC suspends decision regarding placing citizen's family on ECL
Karachi’s role vital in boosting exports; Ahsan Iqbal
Motorway police seize truck carrying illegal timber near Burhan
Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Yahya Afridi visits DI Khan
Pakistan, Azerbaijan eye surge in bilateral trade volume: Prime Minister Muhamma ..
'Heart of Sharjah' bids farewell to Sharjah Heritage Days
Peshawar Region wins Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Games 2025
Man hit to death by train in Gujrat
First Ramazan in Pakistan likely on March 02: SUPARCO forecast
More Stories From Business
-
Gold price increases by Rs1,500 per tola in Pakistan44 seconds ago
-
Pakistan’s economy moving towards stabilization: Finance Minister10 minutes ago
-
SBP hosts 16th SAARCFINANCE seminar on capacity building of financial industry24 minutes ago
-
Rwandan ambassador urges Sialkot exporters to explore trade markets in her country1 hour ago
-
Sharif, Aliyev finalize matters on Azerbaijan's $2 bn investment in Pakistan42 minutes ago
-
PSX witnesses bullish trend, gains 1,529 points2 hours ago
-
Rupee sheds 09 paisa against dollar40 minutes ago
-
SBP issues license to Wemsol for starting commercial operations as EMI29 minutes ago
-
Aurangzeb reiterates commitment to structural reforms for resilient economy, sustainable growth29 minutes ago
-
Eurozone annual inflation confirmed at 2.5% in January4 hours ago
-
Chinese yuan weakens to 7.1717 against USD Monday4 hours ago
-
Alibaba to invest 53 billion USD in cloud, AI infrastructure in next 3 years4 hours ago