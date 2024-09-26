Gold Price Increases By Rs1500 Per Tola In Pakistan
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 26, 2024 | 10:15 PM
Price of gold in Pakistan has been steadily rising over past few days, with precious metal reaching new heights daily
KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – Sept 26th, 2024) The price of gold per tola increased by Rs1,500 per tola in Pakistan on Thursday.
The price of gold in Pakistan has been steadily rising over the past few days, with the precious metal reaching new heights daily.
According to the All Pakistan Gems and Jewelers Association, after an increase of Rs1,500, the price of one tola of gold is now being sold at Rs277,000.
Additionally, the price of 10 grams of gold increased by Rs1,285, reaching Rs237,482.
In the international market, the price of gold rose by $12, bringing it to $2,665 per ounce.
Recent Stories
Pakistan finally gets i-TOPCon Vertex N 700W plus modules
A Cinematic Revolution in Your Pocket: vivo V40 5G Teases ZEISS-Powered Camera, ..
Laiba Khan plans to leave showbiz after marriage
Differences between Punjab CM, governor escalate over VCs’ appointments
CJP Isa responds to SC senior Judge Mansoor Ali Shah's letter
Pakistan’s Red-ball coach hints at changes in squad
Nawaz Sharif likely to travel to London in first week of October
IMF bailout boosts PSX: 100 index hits new high
President reaffirms commitment to preserve marine ecosystems
Eight Khwarij killed in North Waziristan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 September 2024
More Stories From Business
-
Pakistan intends to direct trade route to Tajikistan, road access to Central Asia1 hour ago
-
National Urban Planning Framework to help transform cities into engines of growth: Ahsan Iqbal1 hour ago
-
Pakistan finally gets i-TOPCon Vertex N 700W plus modules1 hour ago
-
22,000 students complete Chinese language course from UAF: Dr Iqar2 hours ago
-
Reforms must to make current IMF programme last one: Finance Minister2 hours ago
-
PSX loses 589 points5 hours ago
-
Gold prices up by Rs.1,500 Rs 277,000 per tola5 hours ago
-
Envoy for initiating exchange visits to identify areas of mutual cooperation5 hours ago
-
Agricultural & chemicals imports grew by 4.28% in 2 months6 hours ago
-
IMF bailout boosts PSX: 100 index hits new high9 hours ago
-
Shipping activity at Port Qasim10 hours ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES10 hours ago