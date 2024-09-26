Gold price increases by Rs1500 per tola in Pakistan

(@Abdulla99267510)

Price of gold in Pakistan has been steadily rising over past few days, with precious metal reaching new heights daily

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – Sept 26th, 2024) The price of gold per tola increased by Rs1,500 per tola in Pakistan on Thursday.

According to the All Pakistan Gems and Jewelers Association, after an increase of Rs1,500, the price of one tola of gold is now being sold at Rs277,000.

Additionally, the price of 10 grams of gold increased by Rs1,285, reaching Rs237,482.

In the international market, the price of gold rose by $12, bringing it to $2,665 per ounce.