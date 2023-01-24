UrduPoint.com

Gold Price Increases By Rs.1500 Per Tola To Rs.190,000

Umer Jamshaid Published January 24, 2023

Gold price increases by Rs.1500 per tola to Rs.190,000

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold was recorded in Hyderabad at Rs.190,000 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs162,880.

All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola silver and ten-gram silver sold at Rs. 2,097 and Rs1800 respectively.

Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs149,307 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs174,167.

