Gold price increases by Rs.1,500 to Rs.145,500 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2022 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold on Friday witnessed an increase of Rs 1,500 in the local market to Rs.145,500 from Rs.144,000 the previous day.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 857 from Rs Rs 123,457 last day to Rs 124,314 and that of 10 gram 22 karat from Rs 113,168 to Rs 124,742, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained stagnant at Rs.1,560 and Rs.1337.44 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $27 to $1,846 from $1,819, the association said.