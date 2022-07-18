UrduPoint.com

Gold Price Increases By Rs.1550 To Rs.142,400 Per Tola

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 18, 2022 | 05:40 PM

Gold price increases by Rs.1550 to Rs.142,400 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2022 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs.1550 on Monday and was sold at Rs.142,400 in the local market against its sale at Rs.140,850 the previous day.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also increased by Rs.1329 and was sold at Rs.122,085 against its sale at Rs.

120,756 whereas prices of 10 gram 22 karat went up to Rs.111,911 against its sale at Rs. 110,693.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs1570 and Rs1346.02 respectively, All Sindh Jewellery Association reported.

The price of gold in international market increased by $6 and was sold at $1715 against its sale at $1709, the association reported.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sindh Sale Price Gold Silver Market All

Recent Stories

President calls for strengthening democratic norms ..

President calls for strengthening democratic norms, freedom of speech

39 minutes ago
 Nauman Kabir wants socio-economic plan from all po ..

Nauman Kabir wants socio-economic plan from all political parties

2 hours ago
 Mehwish Hayat looks excited at Ms Marvel's set

Mehwish Hayat looks excited at Ms Marvel's set

2 hours ago
 PM to meet PML-N leaders to deliberate on present ..

PM to meet PML-N leaders to deliberate on present political situation

2 hours ago
 "We will work together," Imran Khan assures Chaudh ..

"We will work together," Imran Khan assures Chaudhary Pervez Elahi

3 hours ago
 US dollar hits new heights against rupee in interb ..

US dollar hits new heights against rupee in interbank

5 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.