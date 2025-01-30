Gold price increases by Rs1,600 per tola in Pakistan

(@Abdulla99267510)

All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association says price of gold per tola settles at Rs290,300 after increase

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 30th, 2025) The price of gold in Pakistan increased by Rs1,600 per toal and reached all-time high.

All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association said that the price of gold per tola increased by Rs1,600 and settled at Rs290,300.

The rate for 10 grams of gold increased by Rs1,372, and settled at Rs248,885.

As per the association, the global gold price climbed by $15, reaching $2,778 per ounce.