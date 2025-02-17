Gold price increases by Rs1700 per tola in Pakistan

(@Abdulla99267510)

Price of 10 grams of gold increases by Rs1458 and reaches Rs258, 945 per tola in local markets of Pakistan

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 17th, 2025) The gold prices on Monday once again increased in Pakistan.

The price of 24-Karat of gold increased by Rs1700 per and reached 303, 200 per tola in Pakistan. The price of 10 grams of gold increased by Rs 1,458 and reached Rs259,945.

The gold prices not just increased at the local level but also at the international level. Due to sustained gold-buying activities by the investors, the price of gold in the international bullion market surged by $17 per ounce, and reached $2,900.