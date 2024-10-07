Gold Price Increases By Rs200 Per Tola In Pakistan
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 07, 2024 | 05:35 PM
All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association confirms development, says price of per toal gold settled at Rs275,700
KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 7th, 2024) The gold prices witnessed a slight increase in the local markets across the country on Monday.
All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association confirmed the development by saying that the price of gold per tola increased by Rs200.
The price of per tola gold settled at 275,700.
The association said that similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold went up by Rs171, and it settled at Rs236,368.
On the other hand, in the international market, the price of gold went up by 3 dollars, and now settled at 2,656 Dollars per ounce.
