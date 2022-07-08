Gold price increases by Rs.200 to Rs.142,200 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2022 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs.200 per tola and was sold at Rs.142,200 on Friday against its sale at Rs.142,000 the previous day in the local market.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat fold also increased by Rs.172 and was sold at Rs.121,914 against its sale at Rs.

121,742 whereas the prices of ten gram 22 karat gold also increased to Rs.111,754 against its sale at Rs 111,597, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained stagnant at Rs1520 and Rs 1,303.15 respectively.The price of gold in international market decreased by $2 and was sold at $1842 against its sale at $1744, the association reported.