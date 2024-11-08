Gold price increases by Rs2000 per tola in Pakistan

(@Abdulla99267510)

Gold price increases in local market following increase in the international markets

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 8th, 2024) Following a significant drop in prices just a day ago, the price of 24-Karat gold per tola increased by Rs2000 on Friday.

In the international bullion market, the price of gold per ounce rose by $21, bringing the new global rate to $2,683.

Meanwhile, in the local bullion markets, the price of 24-karat gold per tola (11.66 grams) increased by Rs. 2,000, reaching Rs. 278,800, while the price per 10 grams rose by Rs. 1,715, bringing it to Rs. 239,026.

In contrast to the rise in gold prices, the price of silver in the country remained stable, with one tola of silver priced at Rs. 3,300 and 10 grams at Rs. 2,829.21.