Open Menu

Gold Price Increases By Rs2,500 Per Tola In Pakistan

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 13, 2025 | 03:33 PM

Gold price increases by Rs2,500 per tola in Pakistan

Gold price reaches an all-time high of Rs304, 000 in local markets across country

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 23rd, 2025) Following the global price hike, the local gold markets witnessed a major hike as the price of 24-karat gold per tola increased by Rs2,500, and reached an all-time high of Rs304,000 in Pakistan on Thursday.

The price of 10 grams of gold increased by Rs2,144, and reached a new peak of Rs260,631.

The gold prices continued to maintain upward trend amid ongoing uncertainty in the global market and increased investment in the yellow metal.

The price of gold per ounce surged by $25, and reached a record high of $2,913 in the international bullion market.

With the rise in gold prices, the price of silver also surged, with per tola silver increasing by Rs55 to Rs 3,367 while the price of 10 grams of silver rose by Rs47 to Rs2,886.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Bullion Price Gold Silver Market

Recent Stories

Gold price increases by Rs2,500 per tola in Pakist ..

Gold price increases by Rs2,500 per tola in Pakistan

2 minutes ago
 Alpha Dhabi reports revenue of AED63.4 billion in ..

Alpha Dhabi reports revenue of AED63.4 billion in 2024

20 minutes ago
 Dubai Municipality launches ‘Building Intelligen ..

Dubai Municipality launches ‘Building Intelligence Platform’ at WGS

20 minutes ago
 March 1 likely first day of Ramadan 2025

March 1 likely first day of Ramadan 2025

50 minutes ago
 Ministerial roundtable envisions future of global ..

Ministerial roundtable envisions future of global SDGs implementation

1 hour ago
 UAE signs 3 agreements to drive sustainable develo ..

UAE signs 3 agreements to drive sustainable development in Asia, Africa

2 hours ago
International Charity Organisation launches 80 pro ..

International Charity Organisation launches 80 projects worth AED13 million in M ..

3 hours ago
 EWEC issues Request for Proposals for development ..

EWEC issues Request for Proposals for development of Al Sila Wind Power Project

3 hours ago
 Chad eyes enhanced air transport cooperation with ..

Chad eyes enhanced air transport cooperation with UAE

3 hours ago
 'TAQA' reports net income of AED7.1 billion in 202 ..

'TAQA' reports net income of AED7.1 billion in 2024

3 hours ago
 ‘Future of the Economy’ forum discusses transf ..

‘Future of the Economy’ forum discusses transformative trends shaping global ..

4 hours ago
 TAG Dynamics named Premium Partner for IDEX, NAVDE ..

TAG Dynamics named Premium Partner for IDEX, NAVDEX 2025

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business