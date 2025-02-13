Gold price increases by Rs2,500 per tola in Pakistan

(@Abdulla99267510)

Gold price reaches an all-time high of Rs304, 000 in local markets across country

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 23rd, 2025) Following the global price hike, the local gold markets witnessed a major hike as the price of 24-karat gold per tola increased by Rs2,500, and reached an all-time high of Rs304,000 in Pakistan on Thursday.

The price of 10 grams of gold increased by Rs2,144, and reached a new peak of Rs260,631.

The gold prices continued to maintain upward trend amid ongoing uncertainty in the global market and increased investment in the yellow metal.

The price of gold per ounce surged by $25, and reached a record high of $2,913 in the international bullion market.

With the rise in gold prices, the price of silver also surged, with per tola silver increasing by Rs55 to Rs 3,367 while the price of 10 grams of silver rose by Rs47 to Rs2,886.