Gold price increases by Rs.2800 to Rs.145,200 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2022 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs.2800 per tola and was sold at Rs.145,200 on Tuesday against its sale at Rs.142,400 the previous day in the local market.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat fold also increased by Rs.2400 and was sold at Rs.124,485 against its sale at Rs.

122,085 whereas the prices of ten gram 22 karat gold also increased to Rs.114,112 against its sale at Rs 111,911, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver increased by Rs10 and Rs.8.58 and were sold at Rs.1580 and Rs.1354.60 respectively.

The price of gold in international market increased by $2 and was sold at $1717 against its sale at $1715, the association reported.