UrduPoint.com

Gold Price Increases By Rs.2800 To Rs.145,200 Per Tola

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 19, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Gold price increases by Rs.2800 to Rs.145,200 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2022 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs.2800 per tola and was sold at Rs.145,200 on Tuesday against its sale at Rs.142,400 the previous day in the local market.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat fold also increased by Rs.2400 and was sold at Rs.124,485 against its sale at Rs.

122,085 whereas the prices of ten gram 22 karat gold also increased to Rs.114,112 against its sale at Rs 111,911, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver increased by Rs10 and Rs.8.58 and were sold at Rs.1580 and Rs.1354.60 respectively.

The price of gold in international market increased by $2 and was sold at $1717 against its sale at $1715, the association reported.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sindh Sale Price Gold Silver Market All

Recent Stories

Court orders to shift Dua Zahra to Darul Amaan

Court orders to shift Dua Zahra to Darul Amaan

29 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Norway agree to enhance existing fratern ..

Pakistan, Norway agree to enhance existing fraternal ties in diverse fields

42 minutes ago
 Madhubala’s story to be shared by her sister Bhu ..

Madhubala’s story to be shared by her sister Bhushan

1 hour ago
 Mazari claims to have found "recording device" in ..

Mazari claims to have found "recording device" in bedroom

2 hours ago
 Pakistan underscores it's commitment with IMF prog ..

Pakistan underscores it's commitment with IMF program

4 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz urges ECP to announce verdict in foreig ..

PM Shehbaz urges ECP to announce verdict in foreign funding case

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.