Gold Price Increases By Rs2,900 Per Tola In Pakistan

Published January 24, 2025

Total price of per tola gold reaches Rs289,600 in local market, the jewelers say

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 24th, 2025) The gold price increased by Rs2,900 per tola in local markets on Friday.

The total price of per tola gold reached Rs289,600 in the local market.

According to the All Pakistan Gems and Jewelers Association, the price of gold went up by Rs2,900 and reached Rs289,600.

The price of 10 grams of gold went up by Rs2,486, and now settled at Rs248,285.

As per the association, the global gold rate surged by $29, and settled at $2,772 per ounce.

