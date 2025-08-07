Gold price increases by Rs2,900 per tola in Pakistan  

,

(@Abdulla99267510)

After increase, price of gold per tola gold reached Rs310,528 across Pakistan

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 7th, 2025) The gold price increased by Rs2,900 per tola in local markets across the country on Thursday.

After increase, the price of per tola gold reached Rs310,528.

The gold prices also witnessed the major increase in the international markets.

According to reports, the price of gold in the international bullion market rose by $29 per ounce, reaching $3,395.

In addition, the price of silver also went up. One tola of silver rose by Rs49 to Rs4,059, while the price of 10 grams of silver increased by Rs42, reaching Rs3,479.