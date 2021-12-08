Gold price increases by Rs300 per tola

ISLAMABAD, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed increase of Rs300 and was sold at Rs124,300 in the local market on Wednesday against its sale at Rs124,000 the previous day.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also increased by Rs257 to Rs106,567 from Rs106,310 whereas that of and 10 gram 22 karat went up to Rs97,687 from Rs97,451.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs1460 and Rs1251.71 respectively.

The price of gold in international market witnessed increase of $9 and was traded at $1790 against its sale at $1781, the Jewellers Group reported.