Gold price increases by Rs.350 to Rs.141,850 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs.350 per tola and was sold at Rs.141,850 on Wednesday against its sale at Rs. 141,500 the previous day in the local market.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat fold also increased by Rs.300 and was sold at Rs.121,613 against its sale at Rs.

121,313 whereas the prices of ten gram 22 karat gold also increased to Rs.111,480 against its sale at Rs 111,204, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained stagnant at Rs1550 and Rs 1,328.87 respectively.

The price of gold in international market increased by $3 and was sold at $1826 against its sale at $1823, the association reported.