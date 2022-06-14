UrduPoint.com

Gold Price Increases By Rs.350 To Rs142,450 Per Tola

Umer Jamshaid Published June 14, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Gold price increases by Rs.350 to Rs142,450 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs.350 per tola and was sold at Rs142,450 on Tuesday against its sale at Rs.142,800 the previous day in the local market.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat and 22 karat gold also decreased by Rs.298 and was sold at Rs.122,130 as compared to Rs.

122,428 whereas that of ten gram gold decreased to Rs.111,950 compared to its sale at Rs. 112,226, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained stagnant at Rs.1540 and Rs.1,320.30, respectively.

The price of gold in international market decreased by $36 and was sold at $1822 stagnant at $1858, the association reported.

