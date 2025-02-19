Open Menu

Gold Price Increases By Rs3,800 Per Tola In Pakistan

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 19, 2025 | 05:27 PM

Gold price increases by Rs3,800 per tola in Pakistan

Price of 10 grams of gold increases by Rs3,255 and reaches Rs264,060 per tola in local markets

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 19th, 2025) The gold price increased by Rs3,800 and reached Rs308,000 per tola in Pakistan on Wednesday. Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold increased by Rs3,255 and reached Rs264,060 per tola in local markets of the country.

The jewelers and Sarafa Association confirmed increase in the gold price.

The latest reports said that the god prices once again increased at both the local and the international markets.

In the international bullion market, the price of gold per ounce increased by $34 and pushed it to a record high of $2,944.

