Open Menu

Gold Price Increases By Rs4,700 Per Tola In Pakistan

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 14, 2025 | 07:40 PM

Gold price increases by Rs4,700 per tola in Pakistan

All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association says price of gold per tola  increases by Rs4,700 , and reaches a record high of Rs314,000 per tola

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 14th, 2025) The gold price in Pakistan increased by Rs. 4,700 per tola in local market.

All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association said that the price of gold per tola increased by Rs4,700 , and reached a record high of Rs314,000 per tola.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold has risen by Rs. 4,030, bringing it to Rs. 269,204.

In the international market, gold prices have increased by $46, reaching $2,988 per ounce.

It may be mentioned here that the upward trend in gold prices continued as just yesterday, the price of gold had risen by Rs2,800.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Price May Gold Market

Recent Stories

Gold price increases by Rs4,700 per tola in Pakist ..

Gold price increases by Rs4,700 per tola in Pakistan

1 minute ago
 Sindh govt launches a job portal for youth 

Sindh govt launches a job portal for youth 

6 minutes ago
 Dubai lights up with spectacular displays as part ..

Dubai lights up with spectacular displays as part of 'RamadanInDubai' campaign

12 minutes ago
 National Human Rights Institution concludes partic ..

National Human Rights Institution concludes participation in GANHRI Annual Meeti ..

57 minutes ago
 Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi Foundation continues r ..

Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi Foundation continues relief efforts in Gaza

2 hours ago
 ADDED conducts 965 inspections since beginning of ..

ADDED conducts 965 inspections since beginning of Ramadan

2 hours ago
WFP warns of food insecurity risks in Gaza, West B ..

WFP warns of food insecurity risks in Gaza, West Bank

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Children's Book Awards offers AED110,00 pr ..

Sharjah Children's Book Awards offers AED110,00 prizes

2 hours ago
 Abrahamic Family House honours winners of Eminence ..

Abrahamic Family House honours winners of Eminence Ahmed El-Tayeb Mosque Quran C ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan wins third gold medal during Special Olym ..

Pakistan wins third gold medal during Special Olympics World Winter Games 2025

2 hours ago
 Court allows more time in Ahsan Iqbal’s defamati ..

Court allows more time in Ahsan Iqbal’s defamation case against Murad Saeed

3 hours ago
 JUI leader, three others got injured in blast insi ..

JUI leader, three others got injured in blast inside South Waziristan mosque

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business