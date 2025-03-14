Gold price increases by Rs4,700 per tola in Pakistan

(@Abdulla99267510)

All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association says price of gold per tola increases by Rs4,700 , and reaches a record high of Rs314,000 per tola

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 14th, 2025) The gold price in Pakistan increased by Rs. 4,700 per tola in local market.

All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association said that the price of gold per tola increased by Rs4,700 , and reached a record high of Rs314,000 per tola.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold has risen by Rs. 4,030, bringing it to Rs. 269,204.

In the international market, gold prices have increased by $46, reaching $2,988 per ounce.

It may be mentioned here that the upward trend in gold prices continued as just yesterday, the price of gold had risen by Rs2,800.