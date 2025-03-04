Open Menu

Gold Price Increases By Rs4800 Per Tola In Pakistan

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 04, 2025 | 04:37 PM

Gold price increases by Rs4800 per tola in Pakistan

10 grams of gold reaches Rs262,602 while 24-Karat gold price settles at Rs306,300 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 4th, 2025) Gold turned out to be more far from the reach of common citizens after it increased by Rs4800 and reached Rs306,300 per tola in Pakistan on Tuesday.

The gold price went up in the local markets following increase in the global prices.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold increased by Rs4,115 and settled at Rs262,602.

The gold prices continued to rise significantly in both international and local markets.

According to the reports, the price of gold per ounce in the international bullion market surged by $47 and reached $2,916.

Meanwhile, the price of silver per tola increased by Rs48 to Rs3,315 while the price of 10 grams of silver rose by Rs39 to Rs2,842.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Bullion Price Gold Silver Market From

Recent Stories

Gold price increases by Rs4800 per tola in Pakista ..

Gold price increases by Rs4800 per tola in Pakistan

15 minutes ago
 'Imran Khan rejects possibility of any deal despit ..

'Imran Khan rejects possibility of any deal despite govt tactics'

34 minutes ago
 Al Seer Marine adds 'Tabit', 'Rigel' MR tankers, b ..

Al Seer Marine adds 'Tabit', 'Rigel' MR tankers, bringing fleet to 16

37 minutes ago
 Gaddafi Stadium’s construction quality exposed a ..

Gaddafi Stadium’s construction quality exposed ahead of ICC CT 2025 second sem ..

49 minutes ago
 EDGE, MEXT collaborate to drive innovation, capabi ..

EDGE, MEXT collaborate to drive innovation, capability development

52 minutes ago
 Salman Ali Agha named T20I captain as Pakistan ann ..

Salman Ali Agha named T20I captain as Pakistan announces squad for New Zealand t ..

54 minutes ago
UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Gha ..

UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Ghanim Mubarak Al Hajeri as Under ..

1 hour ago
 China Eastern Airlines to launch direct flights be ..

China Eastern Airlines to launch direct flights between Shanghai, Abu Dhabi

1 hour ago
 SAMANA Developers rings Nasdaq Dubai’s bell to m ..

SAMANA Developers rings Nasdaq Dubai’s bell to mark AED40 million contribution ..

1 hour ago
 UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Dir ..

UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Director-General of Federal Autho ..

1 hour ago
 Asia accounts for 62.7% of multinational companies ..

Asia accounts for 62.7% of multinational companies attracted by Dubai Internatio ..

1 hour ago
 Over 40 entities compete in Abu Dhabi Government G ..

Over 40 entities compete in Abu Dhabi Government Games Championship

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business