Gold price increases by Rs4800 per tola in Pakistan

10 grams of gold reaches Rs262,602 while 24-Karat gold price settles at Rs306,300 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 4th, 2025) Gold turned out to be more far from the reach of common citizens after it increased by Rs4800 and reached Rs306,300 per tola in Pakistan on Tuesday.

The gold price went up in the local markets following increase in the global prices.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold increased by Rs4,115 and settled at Rs262,602.

The gold prices continued to rise significantly in both international and local markets.

According to the reports, the price of gold per ounce in the international bullion market surged by $47 and reached $2,916.

Meanwhile, the price of silver per tola increased by Rs48 to Rs3,315 while the price of 10 grams of silver rose by Rs39 to Rs2,842.