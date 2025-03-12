Gold price increases by Rs500 per tola in Pakistan

(@Abdulla99267510)

Price of gold per tola settles at Rs306,500 after hike in local markets of Pakistan

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 12nd, 2025) The price of gold per tola increased by Rs500 in Pakistan on Wednesday.

The price of per tola price reached Rs306,500 after the recent increase.

The gold price increased after two days of no changes.

All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association confirmed increase by Rs500 per tola.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold increased by Rs429 and reached Rs260,774.

Meanwhile, in the international market, the gold prices went up by $5 and settled at $2,915 per ounce.