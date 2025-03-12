Open Menu

Gold Price Increases By Rs500 Per Tola In Pakistan

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 12, 2025 | 08:00 PM

Gold price increases by Rs500 per tola in Pakistan

Price of gold per tola settles at Rs306,500 after hike in local markets of Pakistan

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 12nd, 2025) The price of gold per tola increased by Rs500 in Pakistan on Wednesday.

The price of per tola price reached Rs306,500 after the recent increase.

The gold price increased after two days of no changes.

All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association confirmed increase by Rs500 per tola.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold increased by Rs429 and reached Rs260,774.

Meanwhile, in the international market, the gold prices went up by $5 and settled at $2,915 per ounce.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Price Gold Market All

Recent Stories

Gold price increases by Rs500 per tola in Pakistan

Gold price increases by Rs500 per tola in Pakistan

5 minutes ago
 US strongly condemns terrorists’ attack on Jaffa ..

US strongly condemns terrorists’ attack on Jaffar Express train

12 minutes ago
 Partners Forum discusses enhancing cooperation to ..

Partners Forum discusses enhancing cooperation to achieve RTA’s objectives

35 minutes ago
 Gross banks’ assets up by 2.4% to AED 4,56 bill ..

Gross banks’ assets up by 2.4% to AED 4,56 billion at end of December 2024: C ..

36 minutes ago
 Emirates Cancer Society, Burjeel Cancer Institute ..

Emirates Cancer Society, Burjeel Cancer Institute sign agreement to enhance heal ..

1 hour ago
 Ministry of Culture announces cultural, knowledge ..

Ministry of Culture announces cultural, knowledge programmes for UAE Reading Mon ..

1 hour ago
Dubai International Aquatics Championships to attr ..

Dubai International Aquatics Championships to attract over 3000 swimmers

2 hours ago
 Officials: SPL driving force behind intellectual, ..

Officials: SPL driving force behind intellectual, cultural growth

2 hours ago
 NCEMA to organise exhibition to enhance community ..

NCEMA to organise exhibition to enhance community preparedness for crises, emerg ..

2 hours ago
 Survivors of Jaffar Express attack share their ord ..

Survivors of Jaffar Express attack share their ordeal

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi's DCD organises 2025 Social Sector Strat ..

Abu Dhabi's DCD organises 2025 Social Sector Strategic Retreat

3 hours ago
 Sanad achieves AED4.92 billion in revenues for 202 ..

Sanad achieves AED4.92 billion in revenues for 2024, marking 40 percent surge

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business