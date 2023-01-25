UrduPoint.com

Gold Price Increases By Rs.500 Per Tola To Rs.190,500

Faizan Hashmi Published January 25, 2023 | 08:17 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold was recorded in Hyderabad at Rs.190,500 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs163,309.

All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola silver and ten-gram silver sold at Rs. 2,097 and Rs1800 respectively.

Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs.149700 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs.174625.

